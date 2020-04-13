Ohio State’s New NFL Draft Hype Video Is A Major DL Recruiting Tool

It’s no secret Ohio State has had immense success at the defensive line position over the years. The Buckeyes’ latest social media video proves just that.

Joey Bosa, Tyquan Lewis, John Simon, Sam Hubbard and Nick Bosa are just some of the elite defensive linemen to come out of Ohio State. Chase Young seems on track to be the next great Buckeye to wreak havoc in the NFL.

Many project Young as the second overall pick in the upcoming draft. If he does indeed get taken second overall, he’ll join the Bosa brothers as the latest Buckeyes’ defensive lineman to be selected within the top three picks of the draft.

Ohio State’s latest NFL Draft hype video showcases its track record of success at the DL position over the years. The video has turned into a major recruiting advantage for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.

Check out OSU’s latest video in the tweet below:

It’s safe to say if a defensive lineman heads to Columbus, he’ll be joining one of the best development programs in the country.

Five-star DE Jack Sawyer could be the next Ohio State great. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect will join the Buckeyes as apart of the 2021 class.

But first, Young will start his NFL journey at the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23.