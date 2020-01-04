Ohio State’s Shaun Wade Announces NFL Draft Decision

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been hit hard by NFL draft decisions over the past week following their loss in the College Football Playoff.

Two star defensemen, corner Jeff Okudah and defensive end Chase Young announced their plans to enter the 2020 NFL draft.

While the Buckeyes are losing two stars from the defense, they did receive some good news on Saturday. Fellow star corner Shaun Wade announced his plans to return to Ohio State for the 2020 season.

He broke the news to Ohio State reporters early Saturday afternoon.

Shaun Wade will return to Ohio State. — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) January 4, 2020

It’s a massive win for Ryan Day and company, who retain the services of one of the best corners in college football. Wade did not earn the headlines thanks to Okudah’s stellar play this season, but he’s undoubtedly one of the best in the country.

If he entered the draft this year, Wade projected as a potential second round pick – possibly even first round. However, he’ll return to the Buckeyes where he’ll be the team’s No. 1 CB for the 2020 campaign.

That will give him the chance to showcase his skill and become the latest Ohio State corner to be an early first round pick.

