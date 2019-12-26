Ohio State’s Thayer Munford Makes NFL Draft Decision

As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson, a few of the team’s best players have looming decisions to make.

The Ohio State offensive line will be a force to be reckoned with next season. Wyatt Davis and Josh Meyers already confirmed they’ll be back next season.

Now another star offensive lineman has made his decision. Thayer Munford announced he’ll be back for his senior campaign.

Munford spoke with the Columbus Dispatch about his decision to return for another year.

“I want her to be proud of her son,” Munford said. “I know she’s proud of me right now, but I want her to make sure she’s proud of her son and get that degree.”

Although Munford revealed his junior campaign “wasn’t his best,” it looks like he’s ready for another chance to prove why he was one of the top recruits in the country.

The junior offensive lineman said he did not ask around about where he would have gone in the draft this year. However, Walter Football suggested Munford would be a Day 3 draft pick, potentially going in the third or fourth round.

For now, he’ll prepare for the biggest game of his life against Clemson.