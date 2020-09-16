Ohio State’s Wyatt Davis Announces Decision On Fall Season

Last week, Ohio State offensive guard Wyatt Davis announced that he was declaring for the NFL Draft. However, that was before the Big Ten decided that it was going to play football later this fall.

Davis is considered by many analysts to be a first-round prospect in next year’s draft. That reason alone was enough to warrant his original decision to opt out of his junior season.

The circumstances are drastically different now though, which is why Davis has changed his mind. On Wednesday afternoon, he revealed that he wants to play for the Buckeyes this upcoming season.

“I was incredibly happy to learn today about the Big Ten’s decision to play football this fall,” Davis said. “Thank you President Johnson, Mr. Smith, Dr. Borchers and to all who worked so hard for our safe return. I want Buckeye Nation to know that I want to play this season for Ohio State and I am working now to make that a reality.”

Here’s the full statement from Davis:

Davis played in 28 games from 2018-20, starting the final 16 of his Ohio State football career. He took over a starting role in the final two games of his redshirt freshman season, and developed into an elite lineman last season as a sophomore.

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade previously declared for the NFL Draft as well, but it sounds like he might return to school too.

It’s very possible the band could be getting back together in Columbus for the 2020 season.