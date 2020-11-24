Only 5 Schools Are Currently Ranked In Football, Men’s Basketball

While all eyes on focused on college football, the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season is just around the corner.

Before college basketball kicks off, the latest AP Top 25 showed which teams are expected to compete for a national title. Gonzaga sits at the top of the list as the Bulldogs are heavy favorites to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

Just a few spots behind are the Wisconsin Badgers, who are one of the favorites to win the Big Ten. Wisconsin is one of the few schools to be represented in both the college basketball and college football polls.

In fact, there are only five schools that have the honor of being ranked in basketball and football.

North Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Wisconsin are the five schools.

Ohio State owns the highest-ranked football team, while Wisconsin owns the highest-ranked basketball team among the five schools who made the exclusive list.

Will any of the five schools finish the season ranked inside the top 25 in both basketball and football?