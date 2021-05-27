The shortened – and mostly conference-only – 2020 college football season robbed fans of one of the biggest games in recent memory.

Ohio State was set to travel to Oregon for a non-conference battle against the Ducks. Unfortunately that became impossible in the pandemic so fans had to wait another year to see these teams face off.

However, that moment will come this fall when the Buckeyes host the Ducks on September 11. Before the game kicks off Oregon athletic director Rob Mullins had a message for Ohio State.

He wants the Ducks to show the Buckeyes what Pac-12 football is all about.

“This league has won more national championships when you combine all sports, than anybody,” Mullens said via 247Sports. “But at the end of the day, because of the visibility of football, that carries a disproportionate share of all of these college conferences. We have to take advantage of our opportunities. A lot of those come in the postseason, but we’re going to have some great opportunities in the non-conference segment this fall.

“We’ll have one, even though its Game 2 and we’re focused on Game 1, … but the chance to take a trip to Ohio State, we would’ve loved to have them last year, but the chance to go out and compete against what many believe will be a top three, top five team on the road, will give us a chance to show what Pac-12 football is like.”

Kickoff for the Ohio State-Oregon game is at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.