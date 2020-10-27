Panthers Have Released Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star

On Thursday afternoon, former Ohio State star corner Eli Apple hit the open market after being released.

Earlier this offseason, the Carolina Panthers signed Apple – not long after his deal with the Las Vegas Raiders fell through. Apple, who spent last season with the New Orleans Saints, initially looked like he was heading to Las Vegas before his deal with the Raiders fell through.

The former No. 10 overall pick inked a one-year deal with the Panthers, but he won’t get to the end of that deal. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the deal would have paid Apple $3 million.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero first reported the Panthers’ decision to cut the former Ohio State star. Just a few months after signing with Carolina, he’s back on the open market.

The #Panthers released CB Eli Apple. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 27, 2020

Not long after the news of his release broke, one reporter revealed details of the decision.

“The Panthers have released CB Eli Apple, a few hours after he left practice early after telling coaches he couldn’t go on his injured hamstring today,” Panthers beat reporter Joe Person reported.

It’s a tough break for the young corner. Apple has already bounced around the league a few times since the Giants took him in the first round.