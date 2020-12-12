The Spun

Pat Fitzgerald Already Joking About The Ohio State Spread

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald ahead of his team's game against Nebraska.LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Northwestern has already been installed as the heavy underdogs in next Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State.

This shouldn’t be a surprise. Ohio State has won the last three conference titles and is 63-14-1 all-time against the Wildcats.

NU head coach Pat Fitzgerald isn’t expecting the oddsmakers to have much faith in his team, and he joked about this after today’s win over Illinois.

Not quite, Coach. Ohio State is currently favored by 20 points, according to the opening line from BetOnline.ag.

Ohio State has beaten Northwestern in each of the last two seasons, including in the Big Ten title game in 2018.

The two teams will face off for the conference crown at noon ET next Saturday in Indianapolis.


