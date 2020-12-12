Pat Fitzgerald Already Joking About The Ohio State Spread

Northwestern has already been installed as the heavy underdogs in next Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State.

This shouldn’t be a surprise. Ohio State has won the last three conference titles and is 63-14-1 all-time against the Wildcats.

NU head coach Pat Fitzgerald isn’t expecting the oddsmakers to have much faith in his team, and he joked about this after today’s win over Illinois.

Fitz: "I'm sure we're gonna be underdogs by like 70." Then asks for any questions about NU. — Inside NU (@insidenu) December 12, 2020

Not quite, Coach. Ohio State is currently favored by 20 points, according to the opening line from BetOnline.ag.

Per @betonline_ag, Ohio State is a 20-point favorite for next week's Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern. Over/under 59.5. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) December 10, 2020

Ohio State has beaten Northwestern in each of the last two seasons, including in the Big Ten title game in 2018.

The two teams will face off for the conference crown at noon ET next Saturday in Indianapolis.