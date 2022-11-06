Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats reacts after blocked field goal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.

Northwestern has lost eight straight games after winning its season opener, but head coach Pat Fitzgerald was proud of how his team played in a "hard-fought" matchup.

"Hard-fought battle today, I thought our guys responded with not a very performance last week in Iowa City," Fitzgerald said. "Lot of good happened today, but unfortunately the bad is the scoreboard. Plan wise, I thought our staff put together a really good plan as far as being prepared for the elements. We pretty much executed except for a couple of plays.

"[Ohio State head coach]Ryan [Day]'s got a good team, not a good team, a great team (and) very talented team at every position. I thought our defense for the most part did a pretty darn good job of keeping the ball inside and in front. I thought those guys fought their tails off and gave us every opportunity to win against one of the most explosive not only in the Big Ten, but the country."

The Buckeyes were able to survive their subpar effort yesterday, but will need to be sharper against Indiana and Maryland in the next two weeks before facing undefeated Michigan in the season finale.

Northwestern will close out its season against Minnesota, Purdue and Illinois.