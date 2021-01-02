Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Justin Fields’ Epic Performance

After a shaky performance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Ohio State’s Justin Fields has his ‘A’ game on display in New Orleans this evening.

Fields has been razor sharp, hitting on 16-of-18 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, as Ohio State has jumped out to a 35-14 lead over favored Clemson. Fields’ final touchdown pass of the half was particularly impressive.

Despite still showing the effects of a nasty hit sustained earlier in the second quarter, Fields fit the ball in perfectly to his tight end Jeremy Ruckert.

Ridiculous ball placement from Fields. pic.twitter.com/g9C2amrzKO — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 2, 2021

This throw was so spectacular, it drew praise from the best quarterback in the world: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes only needed one emoji to express what he thought about Fields’ pinpoint toss.

🎯 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 2, 2021

Fields and the Buckeyes are about to get the ball to begin the second half. We’ll see if they can add to their multi-touchdown lead.

The rest of the Sugar Bowl can be seen on ESPN.