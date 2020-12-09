Patriots Have Signed Former Ohio State Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots are hurting at the wide receiver position as they head into the final quarter of the season. So they’re adding a former Ohio State start to the squad to help them out.

On Wednesday, the Patriots announced that they have signed wide receiver Devin Smith to their practice squad. Smith was a second-round pick by the New York Jets in 2015 after a stellar career with the Buckeyes.

Playing for the Buckeyes from 2011 to 2014, Smith became one of college football’s premier deep threats. He averaged 20.7 yards per catch and had 30 touchdowns in four years as a starter.

Smith’s 30 receiving touchdowns are the second-most in Ohio State history. His 2,503 yards are sixth in Ohio State history.

Smith was taken No. 37 overall by the Jets in the 2015 NFL Draft, but struggled to make an impact as a rookie. Unfortunately, injuries quickly mounted and Smith wound up playing only 14 games for the Jets in his first two seasons.

He suffered a torn ACL before the 2017 season and was released before the start of the 2018 season.

In 2019, Smith made a brief resurgence, signing with the Dallas Cowboys and playing four games for them. In Week 2 of last season, he recorded a 51-yard touchdown reception in a 31-21 win over Washington. He had five receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown before being deactivated after the first four games.

Devin Smith has faced a lot of adversity in his NFL career. Perhaps New England is where he can finally break out and reach his potential.