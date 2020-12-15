Paul Finebaum Addresses Ohio State, College Football Playoff

With just a few days remaining before the College Football Playoff Selection Show, everyone has started to talk about which four teams will make the postseason tournament. No program looms quite as large in the discussion as Ohio State.

The 5-0 Buckeyes have become one of the most controversial topics in college football this year. After three cancelations due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the Big Ten, Ryan Day’s group has played significantly less games than many of the nation’s best. Still, Ohio State finds itself right in the mix with just one contest left.

The Buckeyes are set to square off with the Northwestern Wildcats in this year’s Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. With an impressive squad led by Justin Fields, Ohio State opened as 20-point favorites. Nearly everyone expects the Buckeyes to leave Indianapolis with another conference title.

But ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes that Ohio State must make a statement win this weekend. With fewer games than all of the other top-8 teams, Finebaum thinks the Buckeyes must continue to pass the eye test to make the CFP.

“Ohio State is going to get away with this,” the ESPN analyst said on Tuesday’s Get Up! broadcast. “The SEC played that extra game, and it cost Florida. Florida, right now, is in a situation where even if they beat Alabama, they probably won’t get into the playoff. And that’s because they have lost two games and they played a quality schedule. Ohio State played a better schedule than, maybe, we’re giving them credit for.

“I know nobody wants to support a team that only has five wins,” Finebaum continued. “The Indiana win and, I think the Northwestern win is going to be enough for them. It’s about the eye test … and they do need to look good. They can’t slop around. A couple of years ago, remember, they were not impressive and they got passed on the final day. They need to look like a top-flight team against Northwestern or else.”

Although Ohio State shouldn’t have a problem shutting down Northwestern, the Wildcats are a pesky opponent. Pat Fitzgerald’s defense might be able to slow down the Buckeyes enough to make for a competitive game.

The Big Ten Championship between Ohio State and Northwestern kicks off Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.