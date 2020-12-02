Over the weekend, Michigan State took down Northwestern to end the Wildcats’ chances of making the College Football Playoff.

Northwestern entered the game with an undefeated record and a No. 8 ranking in the playoff Top 25. The Wildcats were in prime position to give Ohio State a runs for its money to become the conference’s playoff representative.

However, after the loss, the Big Ten is left with just one team that can compete for a playoff spot. The Buckeyes are the lone remaining unbeaten in the conference.

Ohio State has a problem, though. With two canceled games already, the Buckeyes can’t afford to not play the last two games of the regular season. According to Big Ten rules, teams must play at least six games to be eligible for the title game.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum thinks that needs to change. He suggested the Big Ten needs to do everything possible to put Ohio State in the conference title game.

Here’s what he said, via 247Sports:

“The ownership is on them right now to adjust, and they have to find a way to get Ohio State playing for a Big Ten Championship,” Finebaum said Wednesday on ESPN’s Get Up. “That’s going to be critical to the Buckeyes to get into the playoff. There’s a good chance if the Buckeyes miss another game that you’ll get the ACC with two teams and the SEC with two teams, and the Buckeyes are going to be done.”

He’s not wrong.

If Ohio State doesn’t play its final two games of the season against Michigan State and Michigan, the team won’t be eligible for the conference title game.

At least not the way things stand right now. Of course, that might not matter.

If the Buckeyes play at least two more games, that could be all the committee needs to see to reward them with a playoff appearance – whether or not they play in the Big Ten title game.