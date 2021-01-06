Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Ohio State vs. Alabama

We’re less than a week away from the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Ohio State and Alabama. All kinds of issues are being debated leading up to the game, but one question in particular stands out to ESPN’s Paul Finebaum.

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of First Take, Finebaum questioned the health of Ohio State QB Justin Fields. He interpreted Fields’ assertion that he’s “good to go” as “Yeah, I got hurt, but I’m fine.”

“I think the obvious (thing) that he’s trying to say is, ‘Yeah, I got hurt, but I’m fine,'” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “When you get shot up to stay in the game, it’s not unheard of, it’s fairly commonplace. But it does indicate a bigger problem. And I think as we get closer to Monday night, all eyes are going to be on Justin Fields. What is his health? He played, not only a great game against Clemson, he played the game of his life. You have to do that to beat Alabama…”

Finebaum believes that Ohio State’s only real path to victory is if Fields plays the way he did against Clemson. Fields threw for six touchdowns with only six incompletions in their 49-28 Sugar Bowl win.

“…If you watched the Heisman last night, only three of the top five players in the voting are on that Alabama offense. They had a bad game against Notre Dame and only scored 31 points. They average 49 points a game and if they score in the 40s, it really doesn’t matter. Justin Fields and Ohio State probably would not be able to keep up. If he is less than perfect in that game, the Buckeyes are going to be challenged to stay on the same field.”

There’s little question that Ohio State’s hopes hinge almost entirely on the performance of Justin Fields. He has been such a major piece of their offense for the past two years that it’s hard to fathom the team winning the game without a monster game.

The health of the starting quarterbacks is always a talking point ahead of a game like this. But Justin Fields is particularly unique for this game.

Will Fields’ health play a factor in the national title game?