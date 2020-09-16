Paul Finebaum On Big Ten Return: “Ohio State Drove This Bus”

On Wednesday morning, the Big Ten officially announced the conference will play football this fall – starting on October 24.

The decision comes just over a month after the conference announced the cancellation of the fall football season. In the weeks since that announcement, the conference took heavy criticism for its decision.

After an advancement in testing for COVID-19, the Big Ten decided it was safe enough to play this fall. Much of the “thanks” in the Big Ten opting to play belongs to Ohio State, according to ESPN’s Paul Finebaum.

“This decision is driven in some ways – in a lot of ways – by Ohio State,” Finebaum said this morning. “They have one of the two or three best teams in the country. They have one of the best players in Justin Fields. I think without that we may not be here today, but Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day really drove this bus.”

Here are his full comments.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and star quarterback Justin Fields were both vocal about their displeasure with the conference’s decision to cancel the 2020 season.

With the conference reversing course, both have to be pleased with the new decision.

So too are Big Ten fans who will be able to see their favorite teams in action later this fall. The season officially kicks off on October 24 with the Big Ten title game on December 19.