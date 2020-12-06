Paul Finebaum Reacts To Ohio State’s Win At Michigan State

Ohio State put together a complete effort on Saturday in a 52-12 shellacking of Michigan State. The Buckeyes advanced to 5-0 with the win, strengthening their shot at a College Football Playoff berth.

Justin Fields and the rest of Ohio State’s backfield shined this weekend, even without head coach Ryan Day. The Buckeyes took 48 carries for 322 yards and four rushing touchdowns, showing complete control of the game. Senior Trey Sermon led the way with 10 carries and 112 yards on the day.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum took notice of Ohio State’s showing over the weekend and was quick to compliment them for their play. On the Sunday morning edition of SportsCenter, he glowed about the Buckeyes.

“I thought what Ohio State did yesterday was courageous and fantastic,” Finebaum said via 247Sports. “Without so many players, without coaches, including the head coach. I really think that’s significant when you consider how far this team has come. Right now, I think they’re very close to the playoff.”

Finebaum is one of many who continues to sing the praises of the Buckeyes. The College Football Playoff Commitee continues to rank Ohio State at No. 4, even amidst the craziness of the regular season.

But the win on Saturday further established the Buckeyes as a presumptive playoff pick. Although next weekend’s rivalry game against Michigan might be in jeopardy, the Big Ten will likely change the six game requirement needed for Ohio State to make the conference championship game. That would set the Buckeyes on a collision course with Big Ten West champ Northwestern on Dec. 19. If Ohio State won over a the upstart Wildcats, the committee would be forced to put Day and Fields in the 2020 playoffs.

Although there’s still many factors to think of as the regular season draws to close, it’s clear that Ohio State remains one of the top programs in the county. Hopefully, the Buckeyes can remain healthy and compete for a 2020 title come January.