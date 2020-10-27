Paul Finebaum doesn’t just watch the SEC. The college football analyst spent the weekend tuning into Big Ten football’s opening weekend.

In a shocking series of events, Finebaum spent the early portion of this week discussing what he saw from the Big Ten. Believe it or not, he actually complimented Jim Harbaugh following Michigan’s dominant win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

“Michigan looked unusually good,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin, via Saturday Tradition. “We all like to poke fun at Jim Harbaugh, nobody more than me, but they went into Minnesota the other night and were dominating. That surprised me.”

Michigan indeed looks improved, but the Wolverines weren’t the story of the Big Ten’s opening weekend of football. The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to be the conference’s lone championship contender, per Finebaum.

“I think it’s all about Ohio State,” Finebaum continued. “I really don’t think there’s going to be another contender out of there.”

You’d be hard pressed to find Paul Finebaum complimenting any program or conference outside of the SEC, but here we are. After all, it was tough to turn off any Big Ten football games this past weekend.

College football just isn’t the same without Big Ten football. Fans couldn’t be happier the conference has finally returned to play.

All eyes will be on the conference this weekend again when Ohio State travels to play the Penn State Nittany Lions this Saturday.