Paul Finebaum Trolls Jim Harbaugh After Ohio State-Michigan News

On Wednesday morning, the Big Ten announced its new schedule for the upcoming college football season.

Earlier this offseason, the Big Ten became the first Power 5 conference to announce it would be playing a conference-only schedule. The 10-game slate featuring only league foes kicks off on Labor Day Weekend.

Arguably the biggest difference to the schedule – apart from its conference-only atmosphere – is the new date for The Game. Instead of being the last game of the season, Ohio State and Michigan will face off on October 24.

Of course, after the announcement, fans and analysts alike decided to take some shots at Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Count ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum among them.

“I think they did it as a personal favor to Jim Harbaugh so he doesn’t end the season with a bad loss to Ohio State every year,” Finebaum said jokingly.

.@finebaum (joking) on why they moved OSU-Michigan to October: "I think they did it as a personal favor to Jim Harbaugh so he doesn't end the season with a bad loss to Ohio State every year." — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) August 5, 2020

Other notable games include: Michigan and Michigan State on October 3, with Penn State-Michigan on September 19, Penn State-Ohio State on November 7 and Wisconsin-Iowa on November 14.

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines haven’t had much success against the Buckeyes. To be quite honest, they haven’t had any success against the Buckeyes.

Harbaugh has never beaten Ohio State as the head coach at Michigan. The closest game he’s coached came back in 2016 with a very controversial fourth-down call.

Can he finally lead the Wolverines to a win over the Buckeyes?