Penn State QB Has Honest Comment About Ohio State Game

Big Ten college football fans worried there might not be a season, but the 2020 campaign officially kicks off later this month.

The Big Ten originally canceled the fall season with eyes toward playing in the spring. Following the advancement in technology of testing for COVID-19, the conference decided on an eight-game conference-only schedule this fall.

Arguably the biggest game of the season will take place in Week 2. The Penn State Nittany Lions host the Ohio State Buckeyes in a matchup that could produce the eventual Big Ten champion.

Don’t tell that to Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford though. The Nittany Lions star said he didn’t even know they played Ohio State in Week 2 – he’s too focused on Indiana.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t even know we had Ohio State in Week 2. All I care about is Indiana right now,” Clifford said.

Penn State QB Sean Clifford when asked about Buckeyes 10/31 trip in Beaver Stadium: “To be honest with you, I didn’t even know we had Ohio State in Week 2. All I care about is Indiana right now.” — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) October 1, 2020

It’s difficult to believe Clifford actually had no idea Penn State plays Ohio State in the second week of the season.

However, head coach James Franklin has to be pleased. Franklin constantly preaches for his players and coaches to focus on one week at a time.

Each and every week, Franklin sends a tweet that says the name of the team Penn State plays that weekend. His players clearly got the message.

Penn State and Ohio State face off on October 31 with a time to be determined.