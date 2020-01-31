PG D.J. Carton Releases Heartfelt Message To Ohio State Fans

Earlier tonight, Ohio State announced that freshman point guard D.J. Carton is taking a leave of absence from the team and will miss Saturday’s game against Indiana for personal reasons.

A short time ago, Carton released his own statement going into greater detail regarding why he’s stepping away. Carton says he’s taking time out to deal with his mental health.

In a heartfelt message to Buckeyes fans, Carton promised to “fight for my team and Buckeye nation and will come back stronger.”

“In making this decision I felt it was important to be transparent as to why I’m taking this break,” Carton wrote. “I have been suffering with mental health issues for a couple years. I have been through a lot. I’m disappointed to say I’m not 100 percent right now. I am not doing my teammates justice if I don’t work on this now. I am doing everything in my power to strengthen my mental health.”

Love my team and Ohio❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sjb3C9sZbJ — DJ Carton (@DJCarton) January 31, 2020

Ohio State is going to miss Carton on the court, but the most important thing here is that he takes his time, takes care of himself and gets right mentally.

We wish him all the best and hope to see him back on the hardwood soon.