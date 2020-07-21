Phil Steele Makes 2020 National Championship Prediction

We’re still awaiting word on what the 2020 college football season will look like, but noted analyst Phil Steele has still put in plenty of time forecasting the upcoming action.

Every year, Steele puts out one of the most detailed college football previews on the market. Recently, he broke down some of his predictions in an interview with 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello.

Steele appeared with Marcello as part of 247Sports’ “Social Distance” series. One of the topics he covered was his 2020 national championship pick.

Steele announced he was going with Ohio State, which has come close to claiming the ultimate prize recently but has been unable to win a title since 2014.

“I’m going with Ohio State this year,” Steele said. “I was very impressed with what Ryan Day did. I thought Ohio State last year was two touchdowns better than the previous year’s Ohio State team. The 2018 squad allowed over 400 yards per game, had close calls on a weekly basis. Last year, Ohio State just stepped on everybody’s throat from start to finish, dominated every game. Probably should’ve beaten Clemson in the playoff last year. “They’ve got a veteran quarterback in (Justin Fields), they’ve got three guys that turned down the NFL on the offensive line. The defense will be good as always, and I’ve got a lot of faith in Ryan Day, so I think they pull it out this year.”

Last year, the Buckeyes won their third-straight Big Ten title, but came up just short against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. They’re a bona fide national championship contender again this year, but the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season looms large.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already announced that if there is football this fall, their leagues will be playing conference-only games. We’re still waiting on verdicts from the SEC, ACC and Big 12.

If the Buckeyes are able to run the table in the Big Ten, they likely won’t need non-conference games to make the College Football Playoff. If they get there, they might make Phil Steele’s projection become reality.