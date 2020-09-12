If this was a normal year, the Ohio State Buckeyes would be getting ready for a non-conference showdown today with the Oregon Ducks. Unfortunately, the entire college football season has changed due to the current state of the world.

Back in July, the Big Ten announced that it would move to a conference-only schedule for this fall. That move inspired the Pac-12 to cancel non-conference games as well. Then roughly a month later, both conferences decided to postpone the 2020 season with the hope of playing in the spring.

While there are plenty of college football games to watch this weekend, Ohio State fans are left wondering what could have been.

In one of the best tweets you’ll see all day, Brutus Buckeye posted a photo of him in the stands with the Oregon Duck. It’s a picture that might make Ohio State fans shed a tear on this Saturday.

As of now, the Buckeyes will not be playing football this year. However, the team has not given up on their championship dreams just yet.

On Thursday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day sent an emphatic message to the Big Ten, saying “While I understand the Big Ten Conference’s decision to postpone the football season because of health and safety considerations, the communication of information from the Big Ten following the decision has been disappointing and often unclear.”

The Buckeyes would need to play by mid-October in order to be eligible for the College Football Playoff.

If the Big Ten reverses its decision on the 2020 season, it’d be a nice consolation prize for Ohio State fans everywhere.