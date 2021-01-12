Photo: Cardale Jones, J.T. Barrett Together At National Championship

The last time Ohio State won the college football national championship, Cardale Jones and JT Barrett were members of the team.

Tonight, the former Buckeye quarterbacks are in Miami, rooting on their alma mater as OSU faces Alabama in the national title game. A win would secure the ninth national title in program history.

Not only are Barrett and Jones both at the game, they even posed for a picture together, which Cardale posted on Twitter moments ago.

“Buckeyes in the building!!! Let’s goooooo,” he wrote for the caption.

Buckeyes in the building!!! Let’s goooooo pic.twitter.com/FhHPJj8ozL — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) January 12, 2021

The College Football National Championship Game is set to kick off in 20 minutes from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

You can catch the action on ESPN, and we’ll have updates for you all night on The Spun.