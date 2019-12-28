Photo: First Look At The Fiesta Bowl Field Tonight

The College Football Playoff is officially underway. The LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners are currently battling it out in the No. 1 vs No. 4 seed matchup. Ohio State and Clemson will take the field in a few hours for the second playoff game of the day.

The PlayStation Fiesta Bowl field is set for tonight’s contest. The venue is looking better than ever.

It doesn’t get much better than this. Ohio State’s end zone is decorated in its primary shade of red while Clemson’s is orange.

The Buckeyes will don their home uniforms for tonight’s game. They’ll certainly be looking to avenge their horrific loss to Clemson back in the 2016 CFP.

Ohio State has without a doubt been one of the best teams in the country this season. Many argue the Buckeyes should’ve received the No. 1 seed in the last rankings. But all of that doesn’t matter now. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes face their toughest test of the season on Saturday night.

Clemson isn’t as battle tested as Ohio State is this season. But the Tigers have been in this position before. Dabo Swinney continues to preach the underdog role leading up to tonight’s game.

Clemson-Ohio State kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.