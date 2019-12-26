Photo: Injury Update For Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Ohio State was hoping to get Justin Fields back to 100 percent health ahead of Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game against Clemson, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.

Fields, who has been hampered by a knee injury for the past couple of weeks, admitted at practice that his knee isn’t back to 100 percent yet.

“My knee’s probably not where I want it to be right now,” Fields said. “But I think with treatment every day and just resting it every day, hopefully, it will be better by the game.”

Fields estimated that his knee is at 80-85 percent health. He aggravated the injury in the win over Michigan at the end of the regular season. Fields didn’t look completely right against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Ohio State’s quarterback was spotted wearing a knee brace at practice on Wednesday:

Some 📸 of today’s @OhioStateFB practice on a Christmas afternoon! 🎄🏈 pic.twitter.com/2wROMnuUvU — PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) December 25, 2019

Fields has been practicing this week, but he’s been a bit limited in mobility.

“I try to get as many reps as possible,” he said. “I really haven’t missed any reps, I’ve just been getting in there and playing. I just can’t really move like I want to.”

Fields is hoping to be better by game time on Saturday.

Ohio State and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.