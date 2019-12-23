Photo: Ohio State Campus Restaurant Trolls Clemson

We’re still five days away from the big Fiesta Bowl game between Ohio State and Clemson. But the trash-talking and trolling has been going on for weeks, and one campus restaurant just took a big swing at the Tigers.

A photo of the Panera Bread at Ohio State’s campus has a sign that reads “CLEMSON IS MAD WE DON’T SERVE CUPCAKES.”

Now that’s a trolling that cuts deep…

At a Panera Bread on Ohio State campus. pic.twitter.com/gU8VdlXN5y — Jeff Roberts (@jtrusc5) December 22, 2019

Football fans across the country have criticized Clemson all season for blowing through a schedule that’s perceived by many as very weak.

The Tigers’ non-conference schedule consisted of Texas A&M, Charlotte, Wofford and South Carolina. Three of those games were played at home.

On top of that, there was a lot of discussion over how bad the ACC was this year. For the longest time the perception has been that one loss (or near-loss) would be a lot worse than in a conference like the SEC, Big Ten or Big 12.

Thus far though, the only close call the Tigers have suffered is a 21-20 win over North Carolina that came down to a failed Tar Heels two-point conversion.

But Clemson will get a chance to prove all of the doubters wrong at the Fiesta Bowl this weekend.