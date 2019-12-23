The Spun

Photo: Ohio State Campus Restaurant Trolls Clemson

Ohio State fans holding Go Bucks signs during a football game.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes cheer as they take on the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

We’re still five days away from the big Fiesta Bowl game between Ohio State and Clemson. But the trash-talking and trolling has been going on for weeks, and one campus restaurant just took a big swing at the Tigers.

A photo of the Panera Bread at Ohio State’s campus has a sign that reads “CLEMSON IS MAD WE DON’T SERVE CUPCAKES.”

Now that’s a trolling that cuts deep…

Football fans across the country have criticized Clemson all season for blowing through a schedule that’s perceived by many as very weak.

The Tigers’ non-conference schedule consisted of Texas A&M, Charlotte, Wofford and South Carolina. Three of those games were played at home.

On top of that, there was a lot of discussion over how bad the ACC was this year. For the longest time the perception has been that one loss (or near-loss) would be a lot worse than in a conference like the SEC, Big Ten or Big 12.

Thus far though, the only close call the Tigers have suffered is a 21-20 win over North Carolina that came down to a failed Tar Heels two-point conversion.

But Clemson will get a chance to prove all of the doubters wrong at the Fiesta Bowl this weekend.

