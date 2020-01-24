New Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs was busy on his first day out recruiting on Wednesday. He visited four-star Buckeye ATH commit Cam Martinez.

Martinez, a Muskegon (Mich.) product, has been committed to Ohio State since July but declined to sign with the program in December. National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 5, so the Buckeyes are in the home stretch as far as keeping Martinez in the fold, assuming he signs that day.

Coombs is known as a strong recruiter in Michigan, but one introductory meeting, albeit a lengthy in-home visit, isn’t enough for him to further solidify Martinez’s pledge. Still, Ohio State fans have to like the tweet Martinez posted this afternoon.

It shows him and Coombs throwing up the O-H.

Had a great time spending the day with @DB_CoachCoombs yesterday! pic.twitter.com/MW6krI15zG — Cameron Martinez (@CM240) January 23, 2020

According to Lettermen Row, Coombs will be back to visit Martinez next week, along with Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.

Martinez is the seventh-ranked senior in Michigan and the No. 13 ATH in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Notre Dame has been involved in his recruitment of late, but for now, the Buckeyes are holding serve.