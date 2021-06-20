Ohio State Fans Loving Photo Of Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State signed three blue-chip wide receivers in its heralded 2021 recruiting class, including four-star pass catcher Marvin Harrison Jr.

The son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, Harrison Jr. starred at St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, where he was teammates with OSU freshman quarterback Kyle McCord. Now, he’s part of a loaded wide receiver depth chart in Columbus.

It won’t be easy for Harrison Jr. to earn game reps this fall, what with Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba all returning and fellow freshmen Emeka Egbuka and Jayden Ballard also in the mix.

However, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound newcomer is already making his presence felt, becoming the first freshman to lose his black stripe back in April.

In a photo that is going viral, you can see just how much more physically imposing Harrison Jr. is than his famous father. Marvin Sr. was an elite player, but he didn’t have the physical attributes his son possesses.

Marvin Harrison Jr. does not look like a typical freshman Wide Receiver Excited to see him on the field this fall pic.twitter.com/UI0iGdEzWm — The Victory Bell (@VictoryBellOSU) June 19, 2021

According to his 247Sports scouting report, Harrison Jr. is “a high-level player for Top 15 college program” who “should develop into a second- or third-round NFL draft pick.”

We’ll see the beginning of that development on the field this fall.