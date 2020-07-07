Ohio State fans aren’t shy about showing off their allegiance whenever possible. Just ask PGA Tour golfer Ryan Armour.

Armour was an All-Big Ten and All-American performer at Ohio State in the late 1990s. More than two decades later, he wears his Buckeye pride on his sleeve.

Well, actually on his clubs, to be more accurate. Armour tweeted a picture of customized Titleist clubs with the block “O” design on them.

Armour is preparing to play in the Workday Charity Open this weekend.

The 44-year-old OSU alum has been playing excellent golf lately. Armour finished tied for sixth at the Travelers Championship two weeks ago and tied for fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last weekend.

Since the PGA Tour reopened in June, Armour is -33 through three events in total. For his career, Armour has two professional wins, with one coming on the PGA Tour. That happened in October 2017 when he won the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi.

This weekend’s Workday Charity Open will take place at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Considering Armour is an Akron native and former Buckeye, this is essentially a hometown event for him.

Would be quite the time to notch PGA Tour career win No. 3.