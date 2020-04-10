Photo: Ryan Day Is Sporting A New Look This Offseason

On Friday morning, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up to talk about the 2020 college football season.

Mike Greenberg asked Day how much time a football team needs to really get ready for a season. The Buckeyes head coach said it would take about six weeks for his guys to get ready to play the 2020 season.

While his talk about the upcoming season was the primary focus of the interview, the lasting headlines focused on something else. During his time away from football, Day has been cultivating an immaculate beard.

The second-year head coach graced TV sets across America, giving fans a glimpse of his new look. Let’s just say he probably needs a shave before the 2020 season starts later this fall.

Check it out.

Ryan Day's offseason beard is amazing. pic.twitter.com/GIGxpafbVJ — Eleven Warriors (@11W) April 10, 2020

Ohio State was set to play its spring game this weekend. However, like other programs around the country, the Buckeyes decided to cancel the event.

After a few weeks of no more football, Day might be looking like Tom Hanks in Cast Away.

His first year as the Buckeyes head coach could not have gone much better. He led the team to the College Football Playoff, where a controversial call cost his team a chance at the national title.