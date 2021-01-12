Photo: Sad Ohio State Fan Sums Up The Buckeyes’ Night

Watch out Buckeye Nation, you’re officially in danger of getting caught on ESPN’s sad cam.

It’s been an ugly night for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is a good team, but Alabama is just so much better.

The Crimson Tide nearly ran the Buckeyes off the field Monday night with an offensive explosion. Mac Jones, Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith were unstoppable as the Ohio State defense failed to ever find an answer for the three-headed monster attack.

It’s going to be a long night and off-season for Buckeye Nation, especially for one fan. ESPN caught a sad Ohio State fan attending Monday night’s game on camera for the rest of the world to see.

Take a look.

Sorry sad Ohio State fan, your night just got a bit worse.

There’s still plenty to be proud of if you’re an Ohio State fan, though. The Buckeyes walloped Clemson in the semifinal, avenging their playoff loss to the Tigers in last season’s playoff.

Unfortunately, tonight was Justin Fields’ final game in a Buckeyes’ uniform. His legacy will be remembered by his six touchdown performance to beat the Clemson Tigers.

Per usual, Ryan Day’s incoming recruiting class is elite and should help the Buckeyes remain a national championship contender in coming years. First, Ohio State will have to find a new quarterback to replace Fields for the 2021 season.

Tonight’s outcome, while difficult, will wind up being invaluable experience for the younger Ohio State players.