Photo: Urban Meyer Is Ready For Ohio State vs. Clemson

Fans hoping for a competitive College Football Playoff game didn’t get what they wanted from LSU and Oklahoma. The Tigers crushed the Sooners, paving their way to a national title game.

Ohio State and Clemson should provide a better game for fans hoping to see a close contest. The Tigers enter as a slight favorite, but the Buckeyes are one of the most balanced programs in college football.

Before Ohio State and Clemson get set for kickoff, former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer spent a little time with current head coach Ryan Day.

Check it out.

Meyer might not be in charge of the Ohio State program any more, but he’s been involved with the team on its run to the College Football Playoff.

The future Hall of Fame coach still has more advice to give his former assistant ahead of the biggest game of Ryan Day’s young coaching career.

Day has the Buckeyes undefeated on the season and looking for the program’s second national title of the decade. Can Ohio State pull off the upset and meet LSU in the title game?

Ohio State and Clemson kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call.