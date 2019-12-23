Photos: Ohio State Babies Are Ready For The Fiesta Bowl

There are some Ohio State fans who would say that they’re fans from the cradle to the grave. But one hospital in Ohio is taking the cradle part of that statement very literally.

Photos from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus show that the facility is getting all of the newborns ready for the Buckeyes’ Fiesta Bowl tilt with Clemson.

The center announced that all Ohio State babies born at their hospital this week are receiving special sleep swaddles.

This week, all #BuckeyeBabies born at our hospital will receive Beat Clemson sleep swaddles to help get them ready for the game on Saturday! #GoBucks

The swaddles are Ohio State’s shade of scarlet with white letters that read “Beat Clemson 12-28-19” on them.

Hey @TBDBITL – we're stealing your acronym this week. At #OSUWexMed, we have TBDB(abies)ITL! This week, all #BuckeyeBabies born at our hospital will receive Beat Clemson sleep swaddles to help get them ready for the game on Saturday! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/UxXUdLsZAc — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (@OSUWexMed) December 22, 2019

You have to admit, that’s pretty cool.

Ohio State takes on Clemson this weekend, making it a rematch of their 2016 Fiesta Bowl match against the Tigers.

Clemson won that game and went on to beat Alabama in the national title game to win their first national title since 1981.

But will Ohio State be able to avenge that three-year old loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

The game will be played on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.