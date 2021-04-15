Photos: Ohio State Football Getting Championship Rings Today

The 2020 college football season didn’t have the magical ending that the Ohio State Buckeyes wanted. But they’re still celebrating some of their accomplishments this season with championship rings.

On Thursday, Ohio State Football unveiled their championship rings for the 2020 season. The rings commemorate their Big Ten title win and Sugar Bowl win over Clemson.

The face of the ring features a diamond-laden Buckeye logo on top of four trophies representing their four-peat of Big Ten titles. On one side is the name of the player or coach along with the 22-10 final score of the Big Ten Championship win over Northwestern, with the letters coated gold.

The opposite side features the 49-28 final score of their Sugar Bowl win. It’s also coated in gold.

On the inside face of the ring are the Roman numerals for 39, representing Ohio State’s 39 Big Ten titles. The bottom side of the ring has the word “Fight,” one of head coach Ryan Day’s mantras.

Ohio State fought hard to get the Big Ten to reverse its initial decision to cancel the season. They got their wish and delivered a 5-0 regular season, earning a spot in the Big Ten title game in the process.

After topping Northwestern to win the Big Ten crown, they were awarded the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, setting up a rematch with Clemson from the previous year’s Playoff.

But in one of the gutsiest efforts we’ve seen in recent years, Ohio State QB Justin Fields torched the vaunted Clemson defense to win the game and avenge the prior year’s loss.

The season didn’t end with a national title. But it was one for the history books and deserves commemoration.