Photos: Ohio State Football Reveals Special Jerseys For Saturday

On Saturday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes received their biggest test at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers.

Ohio State took a 42-21 lead in the second half, but Indiana fought back to make it a 42-35 game in the final minutes. The Buckeyes outlasted the Hoosiers, improving to 4-0 on the season.

Next up for Ryan Day and company is a trip to Illinois to face off against the Fighting Illini. Before the game kicks off, though, Ohio State made a major announcement.

The Buckeyes will be wearing a new uniform this weekend. Ohio State released photos of the new all-white uniform.

Check it out.

Ohio State enters the game as a heavy favorite and if the Vegas betting line is any indication, the Buckeyes will cruise to victory and look good while doing it.

The Buckeyes are also the heavy favorites to win the Big Ten. With programs like Michigan and Penn State struggling, there won’t be much in the way stopping the Buckeyes from reaching the Big Ten title game.

Ryan Day and company looked poised to make the College Football Playoff once again. We’ll have to wait and see if Ohio State can avenge a controversial playoff loss to the Clemson Tigers from last season.

Of course, the Buckeyes will have to handle their business in the regular season before competing for a national title.