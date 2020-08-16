Presidents Of College Athlete Unity React To Justin Fields’ Petition

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields shook things up Sunday by filing a petition on MoveOn.org attempting to get the Big Ten to reconsider postponing the 2020 season.

Fields’ petition asserts that the proper protocols are in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and allow Big Ten teams to compete on the field this fall.

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season,” the petition reads. “Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penalty or repercussion.”

This afternoon, Minnesota defensive back Benjamin St. Juste and Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds, the co-presidents of the Big Ten’s College Athlete Unity group, both announced through ESPN’s Tom Van Haaren that they signed Fields’ petition.

Both St. Juste and Reynolds say they want to play, provided the Big Ten has put effective guidelines in place.

Benjamin St. Juste and Hunter Reynolds, co-presidents of the College Athlete Unity group, said they both signed Justin Fields petition. They both explained their stance and position in quotes below. pic.twitter.com/NFwsrqzCEM — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) August 16, 2020

Odds are, the Big Ten will not reverse its course of action at this point, but stranger things have happened. Either way, we’re enjoying all of the players sharing their opinions and letting their voices be heard.

It’s healthy discourse for the future of college football.