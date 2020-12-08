Projected Betting Lines For Ohio State vs. Texas A&M, Coastal Carolina

Tuesday afternoon brought with it terrible news for the college football world as one of the biggest games of the year was canceled.

Michigan announced the cancellation of its game against Ohio State. Scheduled for Saturday afternoon, “The Game” won’t be taking place at all this season.

With that game canceled, Ohio State will have only played five games this season. That’s a major problem for the Buckeyes considering they currently aren’t eligible for the Big Ten title game.

With that in mind, fans are wondering if the Big Ten would allow Ohio State to schedule a non-conference opponent. Two immediately came to mind: Texas A&M and Coastal Carolina.

Both have an open week this weekend and could face off against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State would be a heavy favorite against both teams.

Projected lines at neutral site via @_Collin1: Texas A&M vs. Ohio State (-11.5) Coastal vs. Ohio State (-25.5) pic.twitter.com/xhuBNPPNk4 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 8, 2020

According to The Action Network, Ohio State would be an 11.5-point favorite over the Aggies. The Buckeyes would be a near four-touchdown favorite over the Chanticleers, who just took down BYU last weekend.

Regardless of those lines, it seem unlikely that Ohio State would play either Texas A&M or Coastal Carolina this weekend.

The Big Ten could re-work the schedule – and its rules – allowing Ohio State and Northwestern to play the Big Ten title game this weekend. A re-worked schedule could also see “The Game” moved to December 19.

There are plenty of options on the table.