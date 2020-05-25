In his first year as a starter, QB Justin Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist, won the Big Ten title and led Ohio State to the College Football Playoff.

But one QB guru believes that the best may be yet to come for the Buckeyes signal caller. In a recent interview on The Paul Finebaum Show, QB trainer Quincy Avery declared that Fields is “the most talented QB that I’ve ever come in contact with”.

Avery had nothing but praise for Fields’ arm, athletic ability and physical characteristics. He also spoke glowingly about his on-field intelligence and ability to make reads.

But when it comes to the Heisman Trophy, Avery believes there’s no competition. He declared that Fields is not only the Heisman frontrunner, but he’s confident that Fields will win the trophy.

He stopped short of saying that Fields will definitely win a national title though.

Via BuckeyesWire:

“I’ve worked with a lot a lot of really good quarterbacks,” Avery said. “Justin Fields is the most talented quarterback that I’ve ever come in contact with. He has the ability to do everything with his arm — and then he’s also going to run a sub 4.4 forty. And he’s 228 pounds, he’s built like a rock, and his ability to process information, go through reads — all those things — it’s next level. “So I really think that he’s going to be not only the Heisman front runner, but he’s gonna come away with the Heisman Trophy next year. And I hope that he has the ability to lead Ohio State to the national championship.”

You’d think they would be more mad about what I said about Justin Fields🤷🏾‍♂️that was aggressive. Lol https://t.co/9C3UsnsWel — quincy_avery (@Quincy_Avery) May 21, 2020

As a sophomore in 2019, Fields completed 67.2-percent of his passes for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns. On the ground he added another 484 yards and ten touchdowns.

It’s pretty clear that Fields is one of the top QBs in the country heading into 2020. Whether that translates to a Heisman or a national title remains to be seen.