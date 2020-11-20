Quinn Ewers, No. 1 QB Pro-Style QB In 2022, Announces Commitment

Quinn Ewers backed off his pledge to Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns less than a month ago. Fast forward a few weeks, the five-star recruit has already made a commitment to a new university.

Ewers checks in as the top-rated pro-style quarterback in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports composite score. The Texas native originally chose the University of Texas as to where he would attend college. But the Longhorns’ recent mediocrity, both on the field and the recruiting trail, played a major role in Ewers’ decommitment last month.

Ewers has announced he will attend the Ohio State University when the time comes. Teams like Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma were also in the mix to land the generational talent.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes continue to dominate in every facet of running a college football program. Check out Ewers’ commitment announced in the tweet below.

Quinn Ewers classifies as a pro-style quarterback thanks to his pocket presence, big arm and pass-first tendency. But there’s no doubt Ewers is a threat in the rushing attack. The five-star has the ability to escape a heavy defensive blitz and get out of the pocket to throw the ball downfield.

Ewers should have a chance to compete right away for Ohio State’s starting quarterback gig ahead of the 2022 season.

Ohio State’s latest pickup is just another sign of the program’s dominance as of late. Texas, meanwhile, will have to sit back and watch how Ewers’ collegiate career pans out after the Longhorns’ lost his commitment last month.