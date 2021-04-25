Quinn Ewers, No. 1 QB, Sends Clear Message About Recruitment

Back in November, Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes got the crown jewel of the 2022 recruiting class, securing a commitment from No. 1 overall prospect Quinn Ewers after he flipped from Texas. But he has a message for anyone concerned that he might consider flipping again.

In a recent interview, Ewers said that he hasn’t spoken to a single other college outside of Ohio State since committing to play in Columbus. He revealed that the other programs haven’t even bothered calling him in recent months.

“It’s all Ohio State,” Ewers said, via Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. “They kind of stopped calling.”

Given that the Buckeyes have to wait an entire year before Ewers joins them, that’s exactly what they want to hear. Ewers is heading into his senior season at Southlake Carroll, and his team is expected to compete for a state title.

Over the past two years for the Dragons, Quinn Ewers has thrown for 6,445 yards and 73 touchdowns with only eight interceptions – all while completing 70-percent of his passes.

Meanwhile, Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of their best. They already have 11 recruits, with four of them rated five-star prospects by 247Sports. They have the No. 2 ranked class in the entire country as of writing.

It’s been a while since Ohio State had the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. There’s still more than enough time for the Buckeyes to make this class even better.

How good will Quinn Ewers and the 2022 recruiting class be for Ohio State?