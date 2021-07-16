Ohio State QB Commit Quinn Ewers Worked Out With Patrick Mahomes

Quinn Ewers won’t join Ohio State football until next year, but he is already getting invited to work out with the truly elite players at his position. On Thursday, he posted a picture of himself going through a drill with Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, and Indianapolis Colts rookie Sam Ehlinger.

Ewers is the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2022, per 247Sports‘ composite rankings. He is a rare recruit with an absolutely perfect recruiting ranking, something only a handful of guys have accomplished in the history of that industry.

Ewers is set to head to Columbus from Southlake Carroll High School in Texas. He flipped to the Buckeyes from Texas, the school Ehlinger led as quarterback for years. Clearly, there are no hard feelings from the Longhorns die-hard.

Mahomes is also a Texas product, coming from the town of Whitehouse, just outside of Tyler in East Texas. The state produces an incredible number of elite passers, and Ewers may be the best to come out of the Lone Star State in years.

“Just having a good time,” Quinn Ewers wrote in the caption. That is evident. Few guys get the opportunity to work out with a local legend like Ehlinger, much less the greatest player in the world in Mahomes.

Ewers headlines an Ohio State recruiting class currently ranked No. 1 in the country. He’s one of four five-star players to commit to Ryan Day and company so far, and one of 17 commitments overall. 15 of those players are blue chips.

Buckeye fans certainly can’t wait to get him up to campus ahead of next season.