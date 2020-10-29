There’s 1 School Trending For No. 1 QB Recruit Quinn Ewers

The top quarterback recruit in the country is back on the open recruiting market. Southlake Carroll’s Quinn Ewers announced his decommitment from the University of Texas on Wednesday night.

“The more I’ve considered, the more I’ve come to realize I didn’t explore all options as thoroughly as I would have liked,” Ewers wrote on Twitter. “Therefore, I’ve decided to de-commit and reassess the situation before making such an important decision for my future.”

This is big news for whichever team winds up bringing in the class of 2022 quarterback now. He is ranked No. 2 overall and No. 1 among QBs in his class.

Bud Elliott of 247Sports calls Ewers “the best junior QB prospect we’ve seen in a while.” There’s now one school that seems to have all the momentum, and its one that has had a lot of success dipping into Texas for talent: the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Last night the best junior QB prospect we've seen in a while decommitted from Texas. He also has a 5-star mullet. @SWiltfong247 on where he might turn. https://t.co/THOcF25ntF@gabrieldbrooks on where he looks to be trending. https://t.co/fYUaDvvZ3q — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) October 29, 2020

Quinn Ewers committed to Texas back in August. It is hard to tell whether Texas’ ongoing on-field struggles played a big factor here, but the chance to play for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes is a tough one to turn down.

“Six new 247Sports Crystal Ball forecasts for the Buckeyes to land Ewers arrived in a 25-minute window following Ewers’ decommitment announcement,” the recruiting site’s Gabe Brooks wrote. Clearly, the people heavily connected to the recruiting world are in agreement about where he’s going to end up.

We saw J.T. Daniels have a ton of success leaving Texas to play quarterback for the Buckeyes. 2018 starter Dwayne Haskins was a first-round pick after just one year as a starter, and Justin Fields was a Heisman candidate last year and will likely go in the first round after his second year starting in the 2021 NFL Draft. There are far worse places for a young quarterback to go for the next step in his career.

[247Sports]