Ohio State QB Commit Quinn Ewers Reveals His Recruiting Pitch

Quinn Ewers flipped from Texas to Ohio State back in 2020. He says he’s still locked in on the Buckeyes, and revealed his pitch to others he’s looking to add to the 2022 class.

Ewers is the No. 1 overall rated player in the 2022 class. The Southlake, Texas native has the highest possible recruiting ranking from 247Sports, joining former college stars like Rashan Gary, Vince Young, and Jadeveon Clowney in the 1.000 club.

His message to other top recruits considering the Buckeyes is pretty simple: come here, and you’ll compete for a national championship every single year. Based on the College Football Playoff era, it is hard to discredit him there.

In 2014, the first year of the CFP, Ohio State made it as the No. 4 seed and won the national title. They made it again in 2016, 2019, and 2020, and finished seventh in 2015, fifth in 2017, and sixth in 2018. Even when they miss the field, they are in the mix at season’s end.

“I’ll just say, ‘Do you want to play for a national championship almost every year that you’re going to be here? Do you want to make the top-four of the playoff bracket every year that you’re here?'” Ewers told the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast.

It is no surprise that the Buckeyes are constantly near the top of the recruiting rankings as well. Ewers acknowledges how big that is for teams that aspire to win the national title every single year.

“Obviously that’s a big part of Ohio State’s success. Racking in all these big athletes. These great athletes and these great players. That’s a really big aspect of their success, for sure.”

Led by Quinn Ewers, Ohio State football currently has the No. 1 class in the 2022 cycle, by a fair margin. He is one of four five-star recruits, with another nine four-stars in the mix. The Buckeyes have 15 commitments so far.

