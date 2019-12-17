Ranking Every Big Ten Football Program Of The Decade

Incredibly enough, the decade is coming to a close. We’re less than a month away from 2020 and with it, lists are starting to be compiled of the best college football teams over the past 10 years.

Fox Sports has released its ranking of the top Big Ten teams of the decade, according to overall record. To no surprise at all, the Ohio State Buckeyes top the list. OSU has an incredible 74-10 record this decade.

Wisconsin checks in at No. 2, going 64-20 this decade to lead the Big Ten West Division. The Badgers have been an underrated program over the years.

Check out the full ranking of Big Ten teams in the tweet below.

Who ruled the @bigten this decade? We did the math so you wouldn't have to 😏⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pSpjEX9vOb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 17, 2019

The most surprising ranking is Michigan coming in at No. 4 overall in the Big Ten East. OSU, Michigan State and Penn State have all performed better than the Wolverines this decade. It’s been a long line of mediocrity in Ann Arbor.

Rutgers earns the nod as the worst Big Ten team of the decade, compiling just seven wins compared to 45 losses. Maryland has the second worst record at 14-38.

The one takeaway from the list? Ohio State is the class of the Big Ten. And it doesn’t look like that’s going to change anytime soon.