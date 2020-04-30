Ravens GM Comments On J.K. Dobbins Falling In NFL Draft

There might not be a team in the NFL that had a better draft class than the Baltimore Ravens. General manager Eric DeCosta did an excellent job improving both sides of the football, while also getting value for each pick.

In the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Ravens selected former LSU linebacker Patrick Queen. He’s not the only marquee player that Baltimore landed last week though, as the front office selected Ohio State product J.K. Dobbins in the second round.

DeCosta revealed to the media that he was actually surprised that Dobbins fell to the 55th pick, especially when you consider all his success at the collegiate level.

“I’d probably say J.K. Dobbins just because he’s a really talented player,” DeCosta said. “The analytics community is just fascinated with the idea of running backs and what’s their value and what’s their worth, either in free agency or in the draft. But as you just look at the player and you look at his skill set, you look his production and you look at the level he did it at, and you see the individual position specifics that he has and the critical factors, I would say I was kind of surprised that he fell down to the 55th pick.”

"I was surprised @Jkdobbins22 fell down to us." Being able to grab J.K. at 55 was the Draft's biggest surprise for GM Eric DeCosta. pic.twitter.com/jUWyl4Ivi4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 28, 2020

Baltimore has plenty of options in the backfield, such as Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Mark Ingram. However, the value with Dobbins at the 55th pick was too good to pass up.

In his final season at Ohio State, Dobbins had 2,003 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

Dobbins should help the Ravens be even better this fall at pounding the rock. He could also become the eventual starting tailback after Ingram’s contract expires in two years.

Do you think Dobbins was the steal of the draft?