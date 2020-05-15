Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Explains Why He Chose No. 27

Nearly one month ago, the 2020 NFL draft saw a few of the best players in college football slide in the draft.

One of the biggest names who was expected to come off the board a little earlier was Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins. Most mock drafts had the former Buckeye being drafted at the latest by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 49.

However, after the Steelers passed on the star running back, a division rival pounced on the opportunity. The Baltimore Ravens selected Dobbins with the No. 55 overall pick in the draft.

Like another No. 55 pick made by the Ravens, Dobbins plans to wear No. 27. However, he’s not doing it to honor former Ravens running back Ray Rice, who was also drafted No. 55.

No, Dobbins is wearing the number for his late father. Here’s what he had to say via, the Ravens team site.

“I always wore it in pee wee football. It was my dad’s number. So the reason why I wear No. 27 is to honor my father. In high school, I feel like most teenagers have that stage where they want to rebel or be their own person. I wanted to be my own person instead of following and doing what my dad wore.”

Dobbins might not win the Ravens backfield on Day 1, but he’ll likely see the field plenty during the 2020 season.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta raved about the former Ohio State star running back.

“He’s a guy that, in my opinion, one of the very best in college football this year. So he’s a very talented guy with electric skill and he played at a very high level and in a really good conference for one of the best teams in college football.”

Baltimore has its future running back when veteran Mark Ingram’s contract runs up after the 2021 season.