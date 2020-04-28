When J.K. Dobbins fell all the way to the 55th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens pounced on the Ohio State running back. Mark Ingram is glad he did.

Ingram was the Ravens’ feature back last season, rushing for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, he had no issue sharing the load with Gus Edwards (711 yards and two scores).

Presumably, Dobbins will become the Ravens’ new RB2 this fall. In case you were wondering if there was any chance Ingram might feel threatened by the young Buckeye’s presence, the veteran back provided the answer to that over the weekend.

Speaking with Rich Eisen on the “NFL Draft-a-thon Live,” Ingram expressed the need to be a good mentor to younger players.

“Instead of just being selfish, I think you always need to take a younger player along and just be open, be transparent, teach them some of your successes, your failures and help bring them along so they can have great careers,” Ingram said.” It’s all about passing the game down, passing the love down.”

Ingram’s unselfishness isn’t surprising. After all, consider how good of a tandem he and Alvin Kamara made in New Orleans.

Also, Ingram recognizes what a player of Dobbins’ caliber can bring to the Baltimore attack.

“He was tearing the Big Ten up for three years,” Ingram said. “We’re going to get busy, that’s for sure. He definitely can tote that rock. He had two years of 1,000, freshman and sophomore, and then go for 2,000? I don’t care where you’re at, that’s toting the pill. You can tell he’s got it going on.”

Overall, Dobbins is part of a tremendous draft haul for the Ravens. The AFC’s reigning No. 1 seed landed tremendous value in all throughout the draft, starting with linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round and ending with safety Geno Stone in Round 7.

Expect Baltimore to be a championship contender once again in 2020.