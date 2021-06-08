Recruiting Analyst Compares Quinn Ewers, Trevor Lawrence

Quinn Ewers hasn’t stepped on the field for Ohio State yet, but the five-star recruit is already being compared to some of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL.

Last week, Ewers had Ohio State fans buzzing over a throw he made at the QB Retreat in California. He was showcasing his arm talent by making a plethora of challenging throws look easy.

Ewers was so impressive at the QB Retreat that 247Sports recruiting insider Clint Brewster compared him to Matthew Stafford.

Well, it turns out that’s not the only pro comparison that Ewers has received this month. During the latest episode of the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, Greg Biggins discussed Ewers’ arm talent and how it compares to Trevor Lawrence’s skillset.

Though it may sound a tad absurd, Biggins actually thinks Ewers is more advanced than Lawrence from a “pure throwing standpoint.”

“I’m going to give you a hot take that is going to be extremely unpopular and I’m going to get criticized for it, but I don’t care because it’s my opinion and it’s coming from a place of love,” Biggins said, via 247Sports. “Blair, this is coming from a place of love. Love Trevor Lawrence. Love the guy. Love what he stands for. Love his compete level. Love his national championship, his playoffs. Loved him in high school. No. 1 player coming out as it was deserved. No. 1 pick in the draft, as was deserved. I love how grounded he is, I love how strong in his faith he is. Talking to DJ (Uiagalelei) a lot, DJ says Trevor’s the real deal. I’m just going to say this, though — you and I saw Trevor up close for three days straight at the Elite 11 Regional Final and then we saw Trevor at The Opening Final, which is kind of called the Justin Fields show. So we saw Trevor quite a bit, up close and personal. I’m just going to say this — everyone’s been saying Quinn might be the best quarterback prospect since Trevor Lawrence. But I will say this — from a pure throwing standpoint, Blair, from a pure throwing standpoint, it’s third-and-eight, I want a first down, I’m going to go with Quinn.”

Ewers can just flick the ball off his wrist with ease, somewhat like Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

All this talk about Ewers’ potential means he’ll likely begin his collegiate career with sky-high expectations. It seems like he’ll be up for the challenge though.

College football fans will get to see Ewers in action next year.