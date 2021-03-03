Recruiting Analyst Identifies Top School For No. 3 Recruit J.T. Tuimoloau

2021 five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau remains the highest-rated prospect without a school. But after he announced his final five schools, one recruiting analyst believes he knows where Tuimoloau is going.

On Wednesday, 247Sports analyst Brandon Huffman identified the Ohio State Buckeyes as the top choice for J.T. Tuimoloau. Huffman noted that the Buckeyes’ strong track record of developing pass rushers and successful recruitment of several of Tuimoloau’s teammates from Eastside Catholic High School could put them over the top.

But Huffman did identify one potential obstacle that could allow another team to swoop in. Namely, the fact that J.T. Tuimoloau has yet to visit the Ohio State campus. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept him from going over the past year.

“Ohio State has been at or near the top of Tuimoloau’s recruitment for over a year and they have 100% of the (247Sports) Crystal Ball votes,” Huffman wrote. “I put in a Crystal Ball for the Buckeyes back in May of 2020, but at a confidence level of 1. Nothing has changed there — neither the low confidence score, nor the fact that the Buckeyes still sit on top, ever so slightly. ”

Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic five-star DL J.T. Tuimoloau, the No. 1 prospect in the @247Sports 2021 rankings, has just announced his final five schools https://t.co/vVTvOgno95 pic.twitter.com/1A2xuePqq3 — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) December 16, 2020

247Sports rates J.T. Tuimoloau as the No. 3 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 2 strong-side defensive end in the nation, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Washington.

Ohio State currently boasts the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports. Only Alabama’s is better.

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, Alabama also made Tuimoloau’s list – as did USC, Oregon and Washington.

Is J.T. Tuimoloau bound for Ohio State, or will he surprise the experts?