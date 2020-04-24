Redskins Fans Are Loving Chase Young’s Cowboys Tweet

The Washington Redskins beefed up their defensive line on Thursday night, as they selected former Ohio State superstar Chase Young with the second overall pick.

Young will be asked to chase down Daniel Jones, Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz in the NFC East. Judging off his success in the Big Ten, he should be able to do what he’s asked at the next level.

Besides, it appears that Young will fit right in with the Redskins. An old tweet of him bashing the Dallas Cowboys has resurfaced, and it has fans buzzing.

Back in 2014, Young tweeted “Hope cowboys get there ass beat.” He’ll have the chance to beat the Cowboys this fall when they take on the Redskins.

Hope cowboys get there ass beat — CY2 (@youngchase907) September 7, 2014

In his final season at Ohio State, Young had 46 total tackles and 16.5 sacks. What makes this such a jaw-dropping stat line is that he missed a few games due to a suspension.

Young should be an immediate impact player in the NFL, similar to his former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa.

We’ll see if Young can turn his tweet into a reality and beat the Cowboys when the 2020 season rolls around.